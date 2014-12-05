Shreveport police hold annual "Heroes & Helpers" event - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police hold annual "Heroes & Helpers" event

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Police Department partnered with Target retail store and hosted the annual "Heroes & Helpers" shopping event Thursday night.

The annual event allows 10 children the opportunity to shop at Target with a police officer from Shreveport Police Department's Community Oriented Policing Bureau. 

The children chosen to participate in the event were nominated by Community Liaison Officers.

