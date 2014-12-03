From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police search for murder suspect

Solomon Tucker, 20 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Solomon Tucker, 20 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
University Health Medical Center in Shreveport celebrates Level 1 Trauma Accreditation (Source: University Health) University Health Medical Center in Shreveport celebrates Level 1 Trauma Accreditation (Source: University Health)
A suspected shoplifter was caught behind a local eatery on Youree Drive after a swim in the bayou. A suspected shoplifter was caught behind a local eatery on Youree Drive after a swim in the bayou.
Archille Holmes, 19 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Archille Holmes, 19 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
Shreveport police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly shot and killed a teenager over the weekend. Police believe 20-year-old Solomon Tucker shot and killed 17-year-old Jonantea Carter Sunday in the 2900 block of Peach Street. We'll have the very latest on this investigation on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Last night, University Health Medical Center celebrated its Level 1 Trauma Accreditation. The hospital says it is the only hospital in Louisiana that can treat adult and pediatric trauma patients.

Shreveport police have arrested a suspected shoplifter after a brief chase and a swim in a local bayou. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. yesterday at the Kohl's in the 7500 block of Youree Drive. Hear more on this wild chase on KSLA News 12 This Morning. 

Also on KSLA News 12 This Morning, a Shreveport man accused of attempted murder has turned himself in after detectives issued a warrant for his arrest last week. Police believe 19-year-old Archille Holmes is responsible for a November 16 shooting and armed robbery in the 300 block of West 84th Street.

