Landrieu, Cassidy square off in final Senate debate

All eyes are on the Louisiana Senate runoff race. In last night's debate, Sen. Mary Landrieu accused Congressman Bill Cassidy of collecting a taxpayer-funded salary at the LSU hospital system for little to no work. Cassidy said Landrieu's support for President Barack Obama has hurt the state.

Shreveport police are investigating a burglary at a local cell phone retailer. Officers arrived to Metro PCS on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to find the store's window shattered and a man fleeing the scene.

Dr. Rick Bateman Jr. has been named the interim chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College. Bateman will start on January 1, and will continue serving as interim director of Northwest Louisiana Technical College in addition to interim chancellor until a permanent chancellor is selected for BPCC.

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in finding a local teen who has been missing since September. Joshua Lucky, 16, hasn't been seen or heard from since his left his home.

