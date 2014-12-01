Bossier Parish Community College names interim chancellor

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors approved the recommendation of Dr. Rick Bateman Jr. as the Interim Chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College effective January 1, 2015.

The position will be vacated by Jim Henderson on December 31, 2014. Henderson is the president-elect at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and will become president of NSU on January 1, 2015.

Dr. Bateman currently serves as Interim Director of Northwest Louisiana Technical College and is expected to serve both roles until a permanent chancellor is selected for BPCC.

“I am honored by this invitation to provide interim leadership at Bossier Parish Community College,” says Bateman. “BPCC is a special place with exceptionally talented folks and there is no more critical a partner to Northwest Louisiana Technical College. I look forward to meeting soon with the BPCC team and working with Chancellor Henderson, my friend and colleague, to coordinate a smooth transition.”

In the coming weeks, the LCTCS Board of Supervisors will conduct a comprehensive national search to find the next chancellor of BPCC. This search process will include the selection of a search committee, stakeholder meetings, campus meetings, and public forums. Faculty, staff, and students will be included the process.

