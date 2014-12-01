Colby pleads not guilty in death of Noble Savage owner - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Colby pleads not guilty in death of Noble Savage owner

Mark Colby, 58 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Mark Colby, 58 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
The Shreveport man indicted for murder in the death of Noble Savage owner Angela Godley has pleaded not guilty.

Mark "Chef" Colby made his first appearance in Caddo District Court Monday morning for arraignment on a charge of second degree murder.

The 58-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in their Shreve Island home back on September 10, 2014.

Officers were called to the couple's home in the 1900 block of Bayou Drive after receiving a call from a concerned friend who reportedly hadn't been able to reach Godley for several hours. The friend found Godley's body when she went to the home to check on her.

After allegedly killing Godley, Colby fled to Mexico. He was picked up in Del Rio, Texas a week later and flown back to Shreveport. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he remains held on $5 million bond.

No trial date has been set. Colby is due back in court January 21 for arguments and hearings.

