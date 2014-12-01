Colby pleads not guilty in death of Noble Savage owner

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreve Island woman found dead in her home Wednesday was taken into custody in Mexico by Mexican authorities on Friday.

Shreveport police are working to solve the city's latest homicide, which happened in the 1900 block of Bayou Drive.

Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder for the boyfriend of the woman shot and killed in her Shreve Island home on Wednesday.

The man accused of shooting and killing Noble Savage owner Angela Godley was indicted Thursday.

Angela Godley. 53, was found shot to death inside her Bayou Drive home in Shreveport on November 10, 2014.

The Shreveport man indicted for murder in the death of Noble Savage owner Angela Godley has pleaded not guilty.

Mark "Chef" Colby made his first appearance in Caddo District Court Monday morning for arraignment on a charge of second degree murder.

The 58-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in their Shreve Island home back on September 10, 2014.

Officers were called to the couple's home in the 1900 block of Bayou Drive after receiving a call from a concerned friend who reportedly hadn't been able to reach Godley for several hours. The friend found Godley's body when she went to the home to check on her.

After allegedly killing Godley, Colby fled to Mexico. He was picked up in Del Rio, Texas a week later and flown back to Shreveport. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he remains held on $5 million bond.

No trial date has been set. Colby is due back in court January 21 for arguments and hearings.

