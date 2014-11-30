Charges upgraded for man accused of setting woman on fire

An attack in Homer sends a woman to the hospital with burns over 60 percent of her body.

An attack in Homer sends a woman to the hospital with burns over 60 percent of her body.

The Homer woman severely burned last weekend- allegedly by a man who was obsessed with her- has died of her injuries.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on November 22 at the Homer Housing Authority known as HUD. Police say Sam Wyrick doused 47-year-old Lisa Hunter with an accelerant then lit her on fire. Investigators say it was an attack fueled by an obsessive, jealous rage.

Hunter was airlifted to University Health Hospital in Shreveport. Nearly a week after the attack, Hunter succumbed to her injuries.

After an extensive manhunt, Wyrick was captured by Homer Police the day following the attack. Wyrick was originally charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated arson.

Since Hunter's death, those charges have been upgraded. Wyrick is now facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated arson, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated battery.

Wyrick is being held at the Union Parish Detention Center.

Lisa Hunter died Friday and by Saturday Captain Donald Malray had worked with the district attorney to have the charges upgraded from attempted first degree murder to first degree.

He's also facing additional charges but tonight the family's focus was remembering Hunter.

"Every Sunday she would call me and tell me what she's cooking, but she didn't call me today Lord have mercy," said Hunter's grieving sister.

Loved ones joined together just yards away from the place where police say the vicious attack took place last Saturday that left 80% of Lisa Hunter's body burned.

With candles lit, and joined hands the community stood with the family during their time of need.

"Don't nobody know how I feel, because my mother did not die she was murdered, and there is a difference, what I feel, I don't even know so I know don't nobody else know what I feel," said daughter Tiesha Hemphill.

The community has vowed to stand with the family throughout the judicial process.

Over one hundred residents came out of their homes to remember the woman that is said to have made a difference in the lives of many.

"My mother has touched everyone that was out here whether she cooked them a plate or just listened when they need someone to talk to," said Hemphill.

Hunter was a mother to five children, a grandmother to two, soon to be two children and according to her children this all seems like a bad dream.

"It's like I called her cell phone and it rang and I was waiting on her to answer it,” said daughter Ashley Aubrey.

The family is coping with their pain but they still have nothing to say about their feelings towards Wyrick.

"I have no comment, no comment as well,” said both daughters.

They say they've made peace with the situation and all they want is justice.

"I spoke with her at the hospital before she died, and I told her I'm so proud of her, for strengthening our family and bringing everyone together, God Used her,” said Hemphill.

