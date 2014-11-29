Oil City residents on edge after town issues letter about water

Some ArkLaTex residents are on edge after getting a letter that their water may not be safe drink.

Residents in the Town of Oil City say they have grown accustomed to murky water.

"We've been drinking this water. I raised my kids on this water slap until we got the letter," Anita Gay said.

Gay has lived in the town for more than 30 years. She's referring to a letter sent out by the town to inform customers that the monthly testing for October was incomplete and the water may not be safe to drink.

"We stopped drinking our water, and just the other day we had water problems. The water and stuff was brown, and it smelled like sewage,” Gay said.

According to the letter, Oil City Water Works did not complete the monitoring and testing for bacteria and chlorine residual during October. The testing is required by federal and state drinking water regulations, but the town is reassuring residents by ending the letter with quote, "This is not an emergency" and "There is nothing you need to do at this time."

Gay says as a grandmother of 23 children, she isn't taking any chances.

"It's really kind of scary, because sometimes you have to watch them, because they'll try to drink that water, but you can't watch them all the time. It keeps you where you have to buy that drinking water," Gay said.

The letter doesn't give an explanation as to why the testing wasn't completed, but it does encourage customers to contact the mayor if they have questions.

Gay believes she shouldn't have to go through so much trouble to make sure her family has clean water.

"I have big pots, great big pots, that I use, and that causes back problems. You got to lift them up to try to get the water hot," Gay added.

The letter doesn't say anything about a boil advisory being issued, but many residents intend to stay on the safe side until they receive clearer word on the status of their drinking water.

