Police: Homer burn victim dies from injuries - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police: Homer burn victim dies from injuries

Homer burn victim Lisa Hunter, 47, has died from her injuries. Homer burn victim Lisa Hunter, 47, has died from her injuries.
Charges for Sam Wyrick will be upgraded to first-degree murder. Charges for Sam Wyrick will be upgraded to first-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Homer woman severely burned last weekend- allegedly by a man who was obsessed with her- has died of her injuries.

Homer Police Chief Russell Mills confirms that 47-year-old Lisa Hunter died Friday afternoon around 1:30 at University Health in Shreveport.

Sam Wyrick was arrested after a manhunt on Saturday following the attack and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated arson.

Mills says he will work with the DA to upgrade charges to first degree murder, which is a capital offense and means Wyrick could face the death penalty.

A vigil will be held in Homer at the Housing Authority known as HUD where the attack took place. The vigil is set to began at 5pm.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly