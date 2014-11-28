Police: Homer burn victim dies from injuries

An attack in Homer sends a woman to the hospital with burns over 60 percent of her body.

The Homer woman severely burned last weekend- allegedly by a man who was obsessed with her- has died of her injuries.

Homer Police Chief Russell Mills confirms that 47-year-old Lisa Hunter died Friday afternoon around 1:30 at University Health in Shreveport.

Sam Wyrick was arrested after a manhunt on Saturday following the attack and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated arson.

Mills says he will work with the DA to upgrade charges to first degree murder, which is a capital offense and means Wyrick could face the death penalty.

A vigil will be held in Homer at the Housing Authority known as HUD where the attack took place. The vigil is set to began at 5pm.