Stuti Jawahar reflects on her recovery the last 2 years, is thankful to be alive

For close to two years now, KSLA News 12 has followed the recovery of Byrd High graduate Stuti Jawahar, from the hospital ICU, through medical rehab, to her senior prom and graduation.

Stuti's battle back from near death and a severe head injury, to become a successful college student - and one very thankful young lady. This week she posted on Facebook a very touching tribute to friends and family for sticking by her side the last 22 plus months. Here is what Stuti had to say - in her own words.

"Recently, in life I have come to find out that no matter what the situation, life is not fair. There's nothing you can do about this, but embrace it because this is brought upon you. And I would like to explain to you something about that if you will take the time to read my novel of a post. Plus, it may bring you more thanks for your life, just in time for Thanksgiving, even as I prepare to leave to go to MY house for Thanksgiving.

There is not much you can do about life not being fair, but sometimes, the way you react to the situations brought upon you make a huge difference. Now you may be questioning or doubting what I have said, but let me prove and explain to you what I have said.

Take my car wreck last January 2013 for example. Why would I be randomly chosen to be the person who has to suffer through all the scary situations that I had to face. I was a senior in high school which was supposed to be the best year of my life, I was successful, smart, some even describe it as having "the" life, but instead 2013 was the worst year because I mean there's not much good you can bring out from almost facing death because of a car wreck that was in no way your fault.

Even more, why was I chosen to be put into a coma for 4 months? How were my friends and family supposed to feel if I never woke up? Luckily, in April, I did wake up from my coma and yes, I have had many repercussions, but I honestly wouldn't have it any other way. Why? Maybe it was to be able to tell you this and that your past should never make you bitter, but yet it should make you BETTER.

So here I am, still healthy and happy to be alive on Earth and to tell you I am blessed for friends and family for they have made me who I am today, but to also thank my loving family. No, I'm not saying they're perfect, but I am saying that I love them and I appreciate them for always staying by my side when things in my life got really hard and almost unbearable. God bless friends and be thankful!"

