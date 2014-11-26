'Rally for Judicial Justice' held in Shreveport

About a dozen people motivated by what's happening in Ferguson, Mo. rallied for a change in Downtown Shreveport last night. Prompted by Officer Darren Wilson not facing charges in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, the organizers of the rally encouraged people to vote early and said protests can and should be peaceful.Several Shreveport police officers and firefighters traded in their police cars and fire trucks to stir up something in the kitchen. See how the group gave back to the less fortunate of their community on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Arkansas State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured a Southwest Arkansas sheriff. The sheriff suffered non-life threatening injuries. We'll have the very latest on the crash on KSLA News 12 This Morning.



Shreveport police have identified the man who they believe is responsible for an armed robbery and shooting of another man earlier this month. The 19-year-old faces a charge of attempted second-degree homicide.



A 38-year-old East Texas woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of having sex with an inmate. She faces up to 15 years in federal prison. Hear the latest on this case on KSLA News 12 This Morning.



