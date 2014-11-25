From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man suffers second-degree burns in Queensborough fire

A Shreveport man escaped a house fire with first and second-degree burns.
Protesters set fire to several buildings in Ferguson.
A Shreveport pastor is praying for a calm after the storm in Ferguson, Mo.
A 51-year-old Shreveport man suffered first and second-degree burns as he escaped his home that was fully engulfed in flames in the 3600 block of Portland Avenue. Fire officials say the fire happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Violent protests have emerged in Ferguson, Mo. after a grand jury declined to indict Officer Darren Wilson in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown. 

With protests happening nationwide after no charges were filed against Officer Wilson, one Shreveport pastor is praying for calm after the storm. The pastor will pray for peace in Ferguson this morning outside a Caddo Parish courthouse.

Former Shreveport fire chief Kelvin Cochran, who's currently the fire chief in Atlanta, Ga., has been suspended for remarks he made about the LGBT community in a book. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed called his comments "disturbing." 

