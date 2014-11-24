Homer burn victim in critical condition, daughter reacts

Lisa Shelmon-Hunter suffers burns on over 60 percent of her body after man reportedly set her on fire

An attack in Homer sends a woman to the hospital with burns over 60 percent of her body.

Family members say the man who lit the match was a family friend who was obsessed with the victim. That man is now in custody.

Sam Wyrick is charged with attempted murder. The victim, Lisa Shelmon-Hunter, was airlifted to University Health Hospital in Shreveport.

Hunter's family says this will be an uphill battle for her in the coming days. Hunter underwent surgery this morning for those severe burns, and now her family is asking for prayers.

Those who know her best describe Hunter as a loving grandmother and a kind person undeserving of the jealousy fueled attack she endured Saturday afternoon while visiting friend Johnnie Allen in his home.

“He just walked in and started pouring gas on her,” said Allen.

The man he's referring to as the attacker has been identified by police as Sam Wyrick.

Allen wasn't even sure what was happening until he says Wyrick lit a match. Hunter and the house caught on fire. Hunter was rushed to University Health Hospital with what relatives describe as burns over 60 percent of her body.

“Throw gas on somebody, that's torture. I wouldn't even do that to an animal, not alone a human being,” said Tiesha Hemphill, she is Hunter's daughter.

Hemphill says her mom can't speak, but she remains by her side to offer comfort.

“They try to keep her sedated so she don't feel any pain. But I feel she's making progress by us talking to her. She knows we're here,” said Hemphill.

Hemphill knows her mom will have to fight in the coming days and she credits Allen for making that fight possible.

“She was on fire and then I tried to put her out and he started cutting at me,” said Allen.

In addition to this expression of shock and confusion, Allen's face also bears the injuries from fighting off the surprise attack.

“This man was injured trying to protect my mother and I thank him for that,” said Hemphill.

At last check on Monday Hunter remained in critical condition.

