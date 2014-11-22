Soldiers honor child killed in Bossier City crash

Soldiers saying thank you, and expressing their appreciation saying Serderrio's artwork, lifted their spirits.

Soldiers saying thank you, and expressing their appreciation saying Serderrio's artwork, lifted their spirits.

It was just two months ago that 6-year-old Serderrio Thomas Jr. was killed in a crash in Bossier City. Police say the child was not wearing a seat belt.

Serderrio's mother says it wasn't the first time that her son was not buckled in, and added that she's accepted God's will.

She says that buckling up wasn't something that she practiced with her son all the time. However, if she could go back, she would have done things differently on that day.

Recently, soldiers showed their appreciation for the Serderrio.

"It lets me know that at any age you can leave a light," said Serderrio's mother Quirtisha Allen.

In September, Serderrio's artwork was shipped overseas for heroes' week.

The soldiers who received his artwork got word of his death and wanted to do something special for the family of the young boy.

"It's a show of respect, and their condolences. It's an honor for them to send something like this back," teacher Jennifer Bayne said.

That's not all that returned. Serderrio's mother was also presented with a flag that was flown over an undisclosed location, a badge and a certificate.

"The day it was presented to me, that was the first time I saw it. It meant a lot to me," Allen said.

Messages of love and support, spanned every inch of her son's artwork. Soldiers said thank you and expressed their appreciation, saying Serderrio's artwork lifted their spirits.

"He was a beautiful child. I hope that the ones that has crossed his path, or that he crossed their path, that they learn something from him," Allen said.

Soldier after soldier made it clear that Serderrio made a difference in their life.