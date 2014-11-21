Minden Fasching Fifth Season Festival Saturday, rain or shine

Minden will “willkommen” visitors from far an wide in celebration of Minden's German Heritage at the Fasching Fifth Season Festival on Saturday, rain or shine.

Visitors from all across the region will be enjoying the German equivalent of Mardi Gras.

There will be live musical entertainment, a petting zoo, carnival, shopping, and even a visit from Santa Claus. And of course, there will be a few beer gardens and lots of German foods to enjoy.

Pattie Odom, the manager of main street Minden, hopes that people will enjoy learning more about Minden's German roots.

"We want people to come and experience our German Heritage in Minden. Our historical museum will be open. It's right in downtown Minden for people to walk through a history of Minden. So besides entertainment, fun, vendors, and beer, you can also have a little bit of history," says Odom.

The Fasching celebration begins Saturday at 10 a.m., rain or shine. The grand finale fireworks will be at 6 p.m.

You can find more information here.

Copyright KSLA 2014. All rights reserved.