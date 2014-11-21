35 applicants approved for Shreveport Fire Chief job

The attorney hired by Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford says he has been hired because of concerns about accusations against his client, and what he calls "misunderstandings and misperception" about the ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing by fire department employees.

Click here to read the indictment handed up by a Caddo Parish grand jury on June 26, 2014 against Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford, charging him with 5 felony counts of malfeasance in office.

Shreveport Fire Department chief Craig Mulford has pleaded not guilty to five counts of malfeasance in office.

Less than 24 hours after he was fired as Shreveport's fire chief, Craig Mulford wants his job back. His attorney Paul Carmouche says his client will fight to be reinstated.

The Shreveport Fire Police Civil Service Board has approved 35 applicants for the Shreveport Fire Chief position.

Former Fire Chief Ronald Craig Mulford, was fired in late September after being on paid administrative leave since June, when he was indicted on five counts of malfeasance in office for allegedly violating administrative policies while handling complaints about several firefighters.

An internal audit was ordered to find out if Mulford violated departmental policies. Details of the findings were never released, but Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover announced his termination 3 weeks later.

Mulford announced his intention to appeal for reinstatement to the job, but the ongoing criminal case complicates the civil service matter.

The former fire chief is due back in court in January. A trial date has not yet been set.

All but 5 of the applicants are from within the Shreveport Fire Department. The 5 external applicants are from fire districts and departments in Louisiana: West Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, Bastrop, Monroe and Pineville.

Several of them, including long-time Chief of Fire Prevention Pat Dyas, Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief Fred Sanders, Chief of Special Operations and Safety Ed Wolverton and Chief of Training Louis Johnson have applied for the position before.

The testing date for the applicants will be December 10, 2014.

