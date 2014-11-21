From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police investigate Centenary College shooting that left suspect dead

A suspect was shot and killed on Centenary College's campus.
Mark Colby (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
A Texarkana shelter is raising money to fight homelessness.
Police are still investigating a shooting on Centenary College's campus in Shreveport that left the suspect dead. The shooting happened Thursday evening after campus police responded to a person acting "strangely" and possibly armed with a weapon. Hear reactions from students and the latest on this shooting on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

The man accused of shooting and killing Noble Savage Tavern owner Angela Godley was indicted on second-degree murder charges on yesterday. Godley's body was found by a friend in the home she and Mark Colby shared on Bayou Drive in September.

Randy Sams' Homeless Shelter in Texarkana, Texas will be hosting a special fundraising concert tonight featuring The Dusty Rose Band in hopes of getting more homeless people off the streets. Hear how you can help on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

