ICYMI: Knock It Off team takes on TNT Body Camp

The Knock It Off team put in some work in their last workout of the season. TNT Body Camp owner Tarrant Graham invited the team out to his work out camp. Tarrant uses a combination of weights and cardio to give an all inclusive workout.

He uses different resistance tools to help with workouts from medicine balls to elastic bands. The class is a 60 minute workout with very little breaks. Graham says he like to keep it moving.



Graham and his trainers work out get involved with their clients by participating in workouts with them.

For more class information on TNT Body Camp click here.

