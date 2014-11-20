Mark Colby indicted in Noble Savage owner's death

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreve Island woman found dead in her home Wednesday was taken into custody in Mexico by Mexican authorities on Friday.

Shreveport police are working to solve the city's latest homicide, which happened in the 1900 block of Bayou Drive.

Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder for the boyfriend of the woman shot and killed in her Shreve Island home on Wednesday.

The man accused of shooting and killing Noble Savage owner Angela Godley was indicted Thursday.

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a second degree murder indictment for Mark Colby.

The 58-year-old is accused of murdering his girlfriend in their Shreve Island home back on September 10, 2014. Officers were called to the couple's home in the 1900 block of Bayou Drive after receiving a call from a concerned friend who reportedly hadn't been able to reach Godley for several hours. The friend reportedly found Godley's body when she went to the home to check on her.

After allegedly killing Godley, Colby attempted to flee to Mexico. He was reportedly picked up in Del Rio, Texas a week later and flown back to Shreveport. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

According to Eric Johnson, the new owner of the Noble Savage Tavern in Downtown Shreveport, the bar is scheduled to reopen in December 2014. The tavern has been closed since Godley's death.

