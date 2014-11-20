Nine Flags Festival underway in Nacogdoches - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Nine Flags Festival underway in Nacogdoches

Nine Flags Festival Lighted Parade
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KSLA) - The 18th annual Nine Flags Festival is underway in Nacogdoches, Texas. The month long event pays tribute to the nine flags that have flown over the oldest town in Texas. 

Each week a different holiday event will be taking place ranging from a Tour of Homes to a Jingle Bell Run 5k. Jannette Watts, the Media and Community Relations Manager for Nacogdoches says her favorite event takes place right in the heart of downtown. 

"I like the lighted Christmas Parade. I like being downtown during this time of year, because we have over 3 million lights throughout downtown. All the downtown stores put amazing Christmas displays in all their windows. It's just a magical time to be in Nacogdoches," she says. 

You can find a full schedule of events here.

