Knock it Off season 3 weigh in underway

The Knock It Off team is spent some time with personal trainer and fitness instructor Body By O.

The Knock It Off team is spent some time with personal trainer and fitness instructor Body By O.

Knock It Off team takes on Body By O

Knock It Off team takes on Body By O

He calls himself the "Kalorie Killah" and Patrick Mosley delivered on a promise when he worked out the Knock It Off team.

He calls himself the "Kalorie Killah" and Patrick Mosley delivered on a promise when he worked out the Knock It Off team.

The Knock It Off team gets a calorie busting workout

The Knock It Off team gets a calorie busting workout

It is a new type of workout and the Knock It Off team is taking on POUND-Rockout.

It is a new type of workout and the Knock It Off team is taking on POUND-Rockout.

Knock It Off team takes on the POUND-Rockout

Knock It Off team takes on the POUND-Rockout

The Knock it Off weight loss finale is underway and the participants are ready to reveal their new attitudes and bodies.

KSLA News 12 and anchor Domonique Benn selected 12 viewers to participate in the weight loss challenge. The group has spent the last 12 weeks meeting with fitness experts about healthy eating and exercise.

This is the third group that has gone through the Knock it Off weight loss challenge.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.