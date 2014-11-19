Jury finds Quennel Washington guilty of attempted second degree murder

Shreveport police say a man accused of committing an armed robbery that nearly claimed the life of a store manager is behind bars, thanks to DNA evidence.

Opening arguments have begun in the attempted murder trial of a man accused of stabbing a Dollar General Store Manager and leaving him for dead.

Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of paralyzing store manager in robbery

The trial of a man accused of stabbing a Dollar General Store Manager and leaving him for dead has began in a Caddo courtroom Monday.

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial against a man accused of paralyzing a store manager. A Caddo Parish jury found Quennell Washington guilty of attempted second degree murder.

Police say on May 24, 2013, Washington went to the Dollar General in the 8100 block of Line Avenue where he reportedly stabbed the store manager outside of the business before he went inside to rob it.

Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial and jurors also heard from the victim, Ken Berry, now a quadriplegic who lives in Alabama.

Prosecutor Dale Cox says surveillance video from the store shows the suspect holding the butcher knife up to the cashier and demanding money.

Cox told the jury that when Washington attacked Berry he cut his own hand, and when he raised the knife up to the cashier a drop of his own blood fell to the floor, which provided the DNA evidence that placed him at the crime scene.

Wednesday afternoon, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Closing arguments began around 4:00 p.m. but the defense waived his right to a closing argument.

After given their instructions, the jury went into deliberations just before 5:00 p.m.

It took jurors about an hour and a half to reach the guilty verdict. Washington was also found guilty on the armed robbery charge.

A sentencing date has not been set but a hearing has been scheduled for December 2, 2014 for arguments.

