From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ruston police ID body found behind apartment complex

Police have identified a body found in a wooded area on Tuesday in Ruston. Police have identified a body found in a wooded area on Tuesday in Ruston.
Power is back on after a utility line fell across I-49 early this morning. Power is back on after a utility line fell across I-49 early this morning.
Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed 3-year-old Paris Hill. Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed 3-year-old Paris Hill.
KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman will have some holiday deals ideas. KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman will have some holiday deals ideas.
Police have identified the body of a man found behind an apartment complex in Ruston. Authorities were called to a wooded area around 4:15 a.m. yesterday, where they discovered the body of 22-year-old Markeith Baylor. We'll have the latest on this case on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Power is back on after a utility line fell across I-49 in Shreveport early this morning. It happened near the Bert Kouns exit. Police say power was out along Bert Kouns between I-49 and St. Vincent Avenue.

Shreveport police are looking for the person responsible for shooting 3-year-old Paris Hill. Paris was shot in the head on Friday afternoon, and police still don't have a suspect in the case. 

Thanksgiving is roughly a week away. KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman will be live from Brookshire's with details on ways to save as you hit the stores this week.

Before you head out the door, be sure to get your forecast from KSLA News 12 meteorologist Ron Young. He has your weather updates every 10 minutes!

Coverage You Can Count On starts with KSLA News 12 This Morning. See you then!
  • You can stay up to date on the latest news and weather information on air and online at ksla.com.
  • Download our FREE KSLA News 12 mobile app, now available for your Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad.
  • You can also download our new KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app for Android.
  • Click here to find news from your community!
    • Powered by Frankly