Local Pay it Forward Network featured in Glamour Magazine

A local organization is getting national attention after the creator was featured in Glamour Magazine.

Kassi Robinson is the founder of the Bossier group Pay it Forward Networking. The organization grants wishes to sick and disabled kids in and around northwest Louisiana. Last May, the organization gave 9-year-old Jamarria Wade a trip to Disney World.

So far this year, they've granted wishes for about 40 children and next year, Robinson hopes to grow that to one wish per week.

For more information about the Pay it Forward Network and how to donate, please visit their website here.

