Trial underway for man accused of stabbing, paralyzing dollar store manager

The trial of a man accused of stabbing a Dollar General Store Manager and leaving him for dead got under way in a Caddo courtroom on Monday.By the afternoon, six jurors had been picked for the trial of 37-year-old Quennel Washington.Police say on May 24, 2013 Washington went to the Dollar General in the 8100 block of Line Avenue, where he reportedly stabbed the store manager outside of the business before he went inside to rob it.The manager, Kenneth Berry, survived his injuries, but he's now a quadriplegic and is living out of state.Investigators say it was DNA evidence that placed Washington at the scene of the crime.The court spent the entire day going through potential jury members. Six more jurors and two alternate still have to be chosen. A full jury will likely be in place by Tuesday.

Washington is charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and possession of marijuana.