Brrrrrrr it's cold! Hard freeze expected tonight as temperatures drop

Coming up on KSLA News 12 at 5, it's cold! Some parts of the ArkLaTex saw snow last night and tonight we could see temperatures drop into the teens. Tonight, we'll have your full forecast.

Randy Sam's Outreach Center in Texarkana has nearly reached capacity as a result of the bitter cold. Tonight at 5, we'll show you what shelter workers are doing to make sure the homeless have a place to stay warm.

With the temperatures dropping, house fires are on the rise. Tonight on KSLA News 12 at 6, we're talking to officials in fire prevention. We'll tell you what you can do to stay safe while staying warm.

A Zwolle man is behind bars, accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather. At 5, find out what he reportedly told police about what led up to the deadly encounter.

Plus, we're getting close to having a jury for a 2013 stabbing that left a local Dollar General store manager paralyzed. Tonight on KSLA News 12 at 6, we'll have an update on how the trial is going.

Coverage You Can Count On starts with with KSLA News 12 at 5. See you then!

You can stay up to date on the latest news and weather information on air and online at ksla.com.

Download our FREE KSLA News 12 mobile app, now available for your Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad.

You can also download our new KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app for Android.

Click here to find news from your community!