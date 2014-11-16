Shreveport girl, 3, dies 2 days after being shot in head

Early reports indicate the girl was in the house with an adult male when another adult male entered the home by force, opened fire and fled.

The shooting happened Friday at a home in the 2700 block of Devaughn St. just before noon.

University Health has confirmed with KSLA News 12 that the 3-year-old girl shot in the head on Friday in Shreveport, has passed away.Hospital officials say Paris Hill died at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing a white car drive away.Paris was rushed to University Health on Friday by her parents, who told police she had been shot by an unknown intruder who entered their home in the 2700 block of Devaughn St. just before noon.Police say that so far, they have not developed a suspect in the case.

Paris' family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover her funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

