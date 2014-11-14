Greenwood family displaced after mobile home fire

A Greenwood family is looking for another place to stay after a fire broke out in their mobile home last night. The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Katie Lane.

Texarkana, Texas police are still looking for two shoplifters who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee who tried to confront them on yesterday. We'll have the very latest on this robbery on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Shreveport police are on the hunt for two men who shot another man in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood last night. The man was found lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen.

The City of Shreveport is beginning a Sanitary Sewer Assessment in various locations throughout the city. Hear what neighborhoods will be affected on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

