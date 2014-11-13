ArkLaTex homeless shelters gear up for cold weather

Coach Rodney Guin returned home from the hospital on Saturday, nearly a month to the day after suffering a massive heart attack.

Homeless shelters across the ArkLaTex are gearing up for the colder weather this week.The Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army and the Randy Sams Outreach Center in Texarkana, Texas are already filling up as the temperatures drop. The shelters say they'll need donations and volunteers this season. Hear how you can help on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Shreveport and Bossier City mayors are holding their 33rd Annual Prayer Breakfast today at 7 a.m. This year's keynote speaker is Haughton High School's football coach Rodney Guin, who suffered a near-fatal heart attack and credits his faith and prayer for his miraculous recovery. We'll have event details on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Senator Mary Landrieu and Congressman Bill Cassidy will go head to head in a final debate before the December 6 runoff. KSLA News 12's Doug Warner will be on the panel asking questions in Baton Rouge. The debate will air on KSLA News 12 at 7 p.m. on December 1.

Fashion retailer H&M is opening today in Shreveport. Find out where and what time you can start shopping on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

