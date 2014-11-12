Contractor nightmare Dennis Ray Davis appears in court

Being unlicensed and on the run from state officials hasn't stopped a Shreveport man who continues to advertise his services as a contractor.

Tuesday, we ran a story about a local contractor who has been unlicensed and on the run from state officials for a few years. But, that hasn't stopped Dennis Ray Davis from advertising his services as a contractor who continues to upset homeowners. The state licensing board has been after Davis for years and we've been reporting on his unethical behavior and questionable work for over a year now.

Facing dozens and dozens of complaints, lawsuits and liens, Davis continues to work throughout the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Wednesday morning, Davis appeared in court attempted to file bankruptcy.

According to court records, Davis owes debtors tens of thousands of dollars. However, his case was dismissed.

For those he owes money to, Bankruptcy Attorney L. Laban Levy says "if you know someone that owes you money is filing bankruptcy, you can file a proof of claim form at the court on the bankruptcy court website, print it out and file it."

Records show Davis' case was dismissed primarily because he hasn't filed federal taxes over the last four years.

No taxes means no bankruptcy relief. Davis was reportedly attempting to file Chapter 13, which would allow for many of those owed, to be paid back.

