Mold displaces some Miller County Courthouse offices

Some Miller County Courthouse employees in Texarkana have been forced to move from their offices. County officials say the move is for public health safety after mold was found in part of the building.

Miller County Courthouse employees were moving the prosecuting attorney's office on Wednesday. The prosecutor's office along with the Miller County Veterans Service Office will be temporarily located in the Landmark Building in downtown Texarkana.

Miller County Judge Larry Burgess said the problem came to light about a month ago when he says a representative with the Arkansas Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health came in to investigate.

"He said it was not the dangerous kind. It was not a dangerous situation but if you are sensitive to allergies or things like that and give you a headache or maybe flu like symptoms" says Judge Burgess.

Judge Burgess said the situation is not causing a danger to the entire courthouse, just in the basement. He said the problem is a result of the air conditioning system in that area.

"The ones we are having a problem with right now, the registers and the duct work, we are going to replace it because it is pretty bad" says Judge Burgess.

In order to fix the problem, employees had to be moved to a different location. Judge Burgess says the remediation should be complete by the first of January.

"When we found out about it, we got into action and we are going to get it taken care of really quick" explains Judge Burgess.

The Landmark Building is located at 101 East Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.

