Shreveport car wreck knocks out power to hundreds

Ruth Penney-Bell is scheduled to be sworn in as Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor in January.

We're investigating a car wreck involving a utility pole that knocked out power to hundreds. The wreck happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Valley View Drive. We'll have a live look at that scene and the latest in outages according to SWEPCO on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Also new this morning, Caddo Sheriff's deputies along with Caddo firefighters are investigating what officials are calling a suspicious car fire. The car was discovered just south of Barron Road on Linwood Avenue.

The first female mayor-elect of Texarkana, Ark. is already caught up in controversy over a state law she says has never been enforced in the city. We'll tell you why and Ruth Penny-Bell's stance on the issue on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

The Louisiana Senate is heating up after a Twitter battle. Last Tuesday, Senator Mary Landrieu secured a first place finish with Congressman Bill Cassidy right on her heels. The close race has prompted a hard-fought campaign on both sides for the December 6 runoff. Hear what the two said on Twitter on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

There's a chill in the air as weather takes a shift. Before you head out the door, be sure to get your forecast from KSLA News 12 meteorologist Ron Young. He has your weather updates every 10 minutes!

Coverage You Can Count On starts with KSLA News 12 This Morning. See you then!

You can stay up to date on the latest news and weather information on air and online at ksla.com.

Download our FREE KSLA News 12 mobile app, now available for your Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad.

You can also download our new KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app for Android.

Click here to find news from your community!