Shreveport man sentenced for LSUHSC bribery scheme

A former staff member at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday for mail fraud in connection with a bribery scheme involving a laboratory supply company owner.

United States attorney Stephanie A. Finley announced that 69-year-old Anthony Roggero of Shreveport was sentenced for one count of mail fraud. Roggero, who was the LSUHSC's Human Leukocyte Antigen laboratory assistant director, pleaded guilty to using his purchasing authority to buy more than $540,000 in reagents and supplies from Sangre Biologicals from at least 2001 to 2008. In return, Roggero received cash kickbacks from Sangre Biologicals owner Rita M. Myler.

Rogerro reportedly deposited $117,00 in cash into his credit union account. He had purchasing power to buy up to $5,000 in supplies.

Rogerro and his co-conspirator were also ordered to pay $200,000 to LSUHSC, and he was sentenced to three years of supervised release. Myler also pleaded guilty to mail fraud. She will be sentenced on January 26.

LSUHSC's HLA laboratory played a critical support role for solid organ and bone marrow transplants, performing cross matching and tissue typing analyses.

