Happy Veterans Day from KSLA News 12

Today is Veterans Day, and leaders across the ArkLaTex are urging people to take time today to thank veterans for their service. We've also compiled a list of events in Shreveport-Bossier to celebrate the holiday. Hear how the mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City teamed up to honor veterans near and far.

On this Veterans Day, KSLA News 12 set out to find out if our local veterans are still having issues with Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. There was a national scandal just a few months over excessive and sometimes deadly waiting times faced by veterans seeking government health care. KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman will be live from Veterans Park with the very latest.

We've learned that several families are without a place to stay this morning after a fire damaged multiple units in an ArkLaTex apartment complex. Police say the fire happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Jackson Street Apartments in Hooks, Texas. We'll have the very latest on this incident on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Coming up, a Shreveport man will spend the next year and a half in prison for a scheme that put more than $100,000 dollars into his personal bank account. The man was arrested for mail fraud in connection with a bribery scheme while he worked at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.

