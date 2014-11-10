Mother of man shot says son "is not a thug nor a thief"

Daniel Smalley was shot by a Highland homeowner early Sunday in the 100 block of E. Wilkinson St. in Shreveport.

The mother of a Shreveport man who was shot by a Highland neighborhood homeowner early Sunday morning says her son made a mistake, but he is not a criminal.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Wilkinson St.

Police 29-year-old Daniel Smalley banged on both the front and back doors of Yager's home, prompting Gerald Yager to arm himself with a handgun.

After Smalley forced his way in through the back door, police say Yager "fired numerous times," striking Smalley in the upper body.

Smalley was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm but is expected to be okay.

Smalley's mother, Gaye Greer Stalvey, said in a statement released to KSLA News 12 on Monday that her son was not trying to commit a crime.

"Daniel is not a thug nor is he a thief. He had been drinking and when brought home by a friend, he wandered into a neighbors' yard. He did force himself into the home thinking he was at his own home and the neighbor did what he had to do to protect his family. Daniel was shot in the chest and in the right arm. We as a family do not condone what Daniel did nor do we condemn the neighbor for shooting. He is a wonderful daddy to his two babies and he does realize what he did and plans to verbally apologize to the homeowner as soon as he is able to. We would like to thank everyone who sent prayers our way."

Stalvey says Smalley, the father of two young children and a local musician, plans to apologize to the homeowner as soon as he is able to do so.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

