Over $4K raised for Bossier Sheriff's Deputy battling cancer

Hundreds turned out to show support for one Bossier Sheriff's deputy who is battling cancer.

The corrections department of the Bossier Sheriff's Office hosted a fish fry to help the family of Sgt. Barret Lovell with expenses. The fundraiser was held across the street from the court house. Family and friends were overwhelmed with the community's generosity.

"It's been overwhelming. I can't believe the amount of people that have reached out to support him. None of these people know me, but I have made so many friends in this past month. It's very heartwarming" says Sabrina Lovell, Sgt. Barrett's sister.

In a matter of three hours, 570 plates were filled and sold. The event raked in over $4,000.

