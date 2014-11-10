Sunoco: Oil recovery complete in Mooringsport oil spill

A massive clean up is underway in Mooringsport and the owner of the property believes there's far more to the story than what's being publicized.

4,100 barrels of oil recovered in Mooringsport oil spill, response now in monitoring phase

Sunoco Logistics announced Monday that all recoverable oil has been removed from the environment in and around Tete Bayou.

The company stands by their claim that oil entered the Tete Bayou just before 8:00 a.m. off Old Mooringsport Latex Road and LA 169 back on October 13, but did not reach Caddo Lake.

The spill response is now in a monitoring and maintenance phase. During this phase, about 20 Sunoco Logistics personnel and contractors will remain on site to monitor the area around Tete Bayou and continue protective measures, in ongoing coordination with state and federal regulators.

Sunoco estimated the release of 4,500 barrels and say about 4,100 barrels were recovered. The company says that some of the oil was unrecoverable because of evaporation and natural dispersion.

As a result of the oil spill, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries collected about 486 deceased animals, which primarily included fish, crawfish, amphibians and reptiles. Another 47 animals were cleaned and released.

The cause of the pipeline failure is still under investigation.

