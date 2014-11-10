Preliminary recount results show hotel tax proposition failed by slimmer margin

A additional 2 percent hotel occupancy tax on the ballot in Caddo and Bossier Parishes Tuesday failed by a razor-thin margin.

A additional 2 percent hotel occupancy tax on the ballot in Caddo and Bossier Parishes Tuesday failed by a razor-thin margin.

A new 2.5% hotel and motel tax is being considered by leaders in Caddo, Shreveport, Bossier City and Parish.

A new 2.5% hotel and motel tax is being considered by leaders in Caddo, Shreveport, Bossier City and Parish. The tax would be added to the room rate for visitors staying in hotels or motels in the region.

A new 2.5% hotel and motel tax is being considered by leaders in Caddo, Shreveport, Bossier City and Parish.

A new 2.5% hotel and motel tax is being considered by leaders in Caddo, Shreveport, Bossier City and Parish.

A recount is under way on a proposition for a hotel occupancy tax in Shreveport-Bossier that failed by a razor-thin margin on November 4.

A recount on proposition for a hotel occupancy tax in Shreveport-Bossier rejected by voters on November 4 shows that the measure likely failed by an even slimmer margin than originally calculated.

The recount undertaken on Monday in both Caddo and Bossier parishes was of paper ballots only, and did not include a recount of early votes or those made electronically on Election Day.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, the proposition failed on November 4 with 49,148 "No" votes to 48,940 "Yes" votes.

Taking into account 32 net additional paper ballot votes in favor of the proposition in both parishes and 19 net additional votes against, the proposition still fails by 195 votes instead of 208.

The final results have not yet been certified.

The additional 2 percent hotel occupancy tax would have raised an estimated 2.2 million for the groups in Shreveport-Bossier. Under the initial plan, the Duck Commander Independence Bowl would have received 37.5 percent, the ArkLaTex Regional Air Service Alliance (RASA) would have received 37.5 percent and the Sports Commission would have received 25 percent of the total amount collected through taxes.

The proposed tax was aimed at improving air service in the area and help fund sports tourism efforts to attract more events to the area.

The measure passed in Caddo Parish with a 52 percent of the vote, but was defeated in Bossier Parish with a 45 percent vote. In order for the proposition to pass, both parishes had to be on board.

The recount was requested by the Duck Commander Independence Bowl because the Hotel Occupancy Tax Proposition failed by just 208 votes, but the number of absentee ballots and early voting ballots exceed that number.

Under Louisiana law, that means a recount can be requested.

The final results of the recount are expected to be certified this week.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.