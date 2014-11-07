Webster Parish Sheriff calls for town meeting on M6 cleanup plans

The Webster Parish Sheriff wants residents to learn about a process that will get rid of 15 million pounds of dangerous material that's been sitting on the grounds of Camp Minden.It's M6 propellant that was left there by the now bankrupt Explo.The Army and the Environmental Protection Agency have decided to carry out an open burn in specially designed trays.It's expected to cost about $20 million, and will take about a year to complete.The controlled burn and disposal process is scheduled to start in early 2015.Officials are preparing for questions and concerns from the public.

"There are concerns from the public and unanswered questions that need to be addressed to the experts in regard to the clean-up and destruction process." wrote Sexton in an email sent to KSLA News 12 on Friday.

Sheriff' Gary Sexton has scheduled a meeting with experts to address the clean up.A town hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 13 at 6 p.m.It will be held at the Minden Civic Center. All concerned citizens from Bossier and Webster Parish are encouraged to attend.