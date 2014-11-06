Benteler Steel Tube opens on BPCC campus

A 65,000 square foot manufacturing training facility is open on the campus of Bossier Parish Community College.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Benteler Steel Tube. The facility is designed to train workers in advanced manufacturing, construction and energy.

Benteler is also building a $975 million hot-rolling steel tube mill at the Caddo-Bossier Port.

Governor Bobby Jindal traveled to the BPCC campus Thursday to make the announcement and take part in the ribbon cutting.

