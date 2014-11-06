Campti man gets life in prison for Natchitoches Parish double murder

30-year-old Renaldo Nargo was captured on June 13 by U.S. Marshals at his brother's home in Tacoma, Washington.

Natchitoches authorities arrest their second suspect in connection with the January 2011 double murder of Stanley Brimzey and Johnny Lee Brimzey of Campti, deputies say.

NPSO: Second suspect arrested in 2011 double murder in Campti

Renaldo Nargo will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Harrington handed down the sentence Thursday morning.

In September, Nargo was convicted of one count of second degree murder and one count of manslaughter.

Back in January 2011, Stanley Brimzey was found shot to death in a Vaughn Street residence in Campti. Later, the body of Johnny Lee Brimzey was found along some nearby railroad tracks.

Judge Harrington gave Nargo life in prison without parole for the second degree murder charge and 40 years for the manslaughter charge.

Nathan Dewayne Davis, 22 of Campti, was also charged with two counts of principle to first degree murder for his alleged involvement in the case.

