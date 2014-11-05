Knock It Off team takes on Body By O

He calls himself the "Kalorie Killah" and Patrick Mosley delivered on a promise when he worked out the Knock It Off team.

It is a new type of workout and the Knock It Off team is taking on POUND-Rockout.

The Knock It Off team spent some time with personal trainer and fitness instructor Body By O.

He invited the team to his work facility off of Greenwood Road. The military veteran incorporates jumping jacks, push ups and mountain climber exercises in his boot camp style workouts. During his boot camp classes for his clients he starts at an entry level and progresses forward through four weeks and begins the cycle over every four weeks. Body By O offers personal training as well. For more on classes with Body By O, click here.

The Knock It Off team has lost over 131 pounds as a group. Twelve people were selected to participate in a 12 week journey of health and fitness with KSLA News 12. For the past 10 weeks, KSLA Anchor Domonique Benn has been introducing nutritionists and fitness experts to the group.

The finale and big reveal is set for November 18, 2014.

