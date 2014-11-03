Suspect arrested in Hope homicide, arson

Police in Hope, Ark. have identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of a man who was found inside a home after firefighters put out a fire on Tuesday.

Youngblood's body was found inside this home in the 300 block of Pritchard St. after the fire was extinguished.

Police have made an arrest in the death of a man whose body was found inside a burned out home in Hope last week.

Corey R. Turner, 25, was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon on a warrant that was issued on Friday for first degree murder and arson.

The charges were the result of an investigation into a house fire on October 28, 2014 at the home of 20-year-old Thomas Youngblood in the 200 block of North Pritchard St.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters responded to the blaze.

Youngblood's body was found after the fire had been put out. Investigators say they have determined that Youngblood was the victim of an apparent homicide. Police have not yet said how Youngblood is believed to have died.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Turner was arrested on tip that came in after he was spotted at 2700 East 3rd St., known as Southern Bakeries Inc., in Hope.

Officers arrived on scene and located Turner in front parking area of the building. Turner was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility where he is being held for a first appearance.

