Taylor Swift to kick off '1989' World Tour in Bossier City

Taylor Swift will be kicking off her 1989 World Tour in Bossier City this spring.

Just announced Monday morning, the seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist will perform at the CenturyLink Center on May 20, 2015.

She is also slated to headline the Bayou Country Superfest at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge May 22.

The 1989 World Tour will encompass eight countries and span four continents including North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

The first tickets for the North American leg will go on sale to the general public Nov. 14, with TaylorSwift.com members and American Express Card members having access to tickets Nov. 7. Ticket sale dates for the Bossier City stop on May 20 have not yet been released.

Last year, the North American portion of Taylor's sold out The RED Tour played to more than 1.36 million fans over 66 shows (including 13 stadium stops) in 47 cities in 29 states.

