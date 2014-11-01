Shreveport Bar Foundation hosts ghostly night of fun - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport Bar Foundation hosts ghostly night of fun

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A ghostly night of fun is planned for Saturday night with a very serious goal: to provide legal services for those who desperately need it. It's all part of the Halloween Masked ball being held by the Shreveport Bar Association.

DJ Kos, a well-known mix master out of Las Vegas, will provide the entertainment.

Guests are encouraged to dress in a costume or cocktail attire.

And organizers describe community support as critical.

“This fundraiser is our one and only fundraiser we're going to have this year for the Shreveport Bar Foundation pro-bono project, so it's really important that we get as many people out, to attend if there is anyone out there that has ever been in a situation, where they needed a lawyer or they needed legal advice, and couldn't afford it, that's what we provide that is what we do,” said Sarah Smith-Brown.

The masked ball gets underway at 8pm at the Shreveport Supper Club.

That's located at 610 Commerce Street in Shreveport.

Tickets cost $50 a person and will be available at the door.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly