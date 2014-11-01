Shreveport Bar Foundation hosts ghostly night of fun

Copyright 2014

A ghostly night of fun is planned for Saturday night with a very serious goal: to provide legal services for those who desperately need it. It's all part of the Halloween Masked ball being held by the Shreveport Bar Association.DJ Kos, a well-known mix master out of Las Vegas, will provide the entertainment.Guests are encouraged to dress in a costume or cocktail attire.And organizers describe community support as critical.“This fundraiser is our one and only fundraiser we're going to have this year for the Shreveport Bar Foundation pro-bono project, so it's really important that we get as many people out, to attend if there is anyone out there that has ever been in a situation, where they needed a lawyer or they needed legal advice, and couldn't afford it, that's what we provide that is what we do,” said Sarah Smith-Brown.The masked ball gets underway at 8pm at the Shreveport Supper Club.That's located at 610 Commerce Street in Shreveport.Tickets cost $50 a person and will be available at the door.