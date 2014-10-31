Police ID suspect in fatal Hope house fire

Youngblood's body was found inside this home in the 300 block of Pritchard St. after the fire was extinguished.

Thomas Youngblood, seen here in 2012, was found dead inside his burning home early Tuesday morning. (Source: Hope Police Department)

Police in Hope, Ark. have identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of a man who was found inside a home after firefighters put out a fire on Tuesday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 25-year-old Corey Ray Turner on first-degree murder and arson charges.

Firefighters arrived to the residence in the 200 block of North Pritchard Street on Monday to extinguish the fire. After putting the fire out, they found the body of 20-year-old Thomas Youngblood.

Investigators determined that Youngblood was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Turner. He is described as a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Southwest and Central Arkansas.

Turner was last seen walking in Nevada County, Ark. on Tuesday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Hope Police Department at (870) 777-3434, Detective Eric Zimmer at (870) 722-2510 or any local police or sheriff's department.

Turner is considered dangerous.

