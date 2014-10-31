Texarkana officer injured in late-night crash

A Texarkana, Texas police officer was injured in crash late last night. Investigators tell us that the officer suffered minor injuries when his patrol unit was struck by an SUV that ran a red light. We'll have the very latest on this accident on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

It's being described as a mother's worst nightmare. A South Louisiana family is grieving the loss of two teens killed after being hit by a truck while on their way to school. Another teen remains in a Baton Rouge hospital fighting for her life. We'll have the latest on this tragedy.

Going trick-or-treating tonight? Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator suggests checking the sex offender registry before you go. Coming up on KSLA News 12 This Morning, Nicolette Schleisman will have a live report on Halloween safety tips from the location of a citywide Halloween party in Shreveport.

And a special star impersonator is stopping by KSLA News 12 to celebrate Halloween with our news crew. Tune in to see the mystery guest you don't want to miss.

