KSLA Anchor's family named March of Dimes Ambassador Family

The North Louisiana March of Dimes has named KSLA Anchor Domonique Benn and her family as the 2014 March of Dimes Ambassador Family. March of Dimes research helps in the birth of every baby especially those born too soon. On April 3, 2014, Domonique gave birth to a 3 lb.. 14 oz. baby girl, eight weeks before her due date. She and her husband named her Sydney Lee.

Domonique has also served on the board of the March of Dimes for the past three years, now she will share her story at different local events throughout North Louisiana. She will talk about her daughter's premature birth and their month long stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Willis Knighton South.

One of those events is the annual Signature Chefs auction. Local chefs will showcase their culinary talents for dinner guests. There will be a silent auction as well as live auction to raise money for the March of Dimes.

KSLA News 12 co-anchor Domonique Benn was co-emcee of the event in 2011. This year Domonique and her family will be announced as the March of Dimes Ambassador Family. Today Sydney is a healthy 7-month-old baby who benefited from March of Dimes research.

This year, the event is being held at the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier. It will be held on November 13th at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase your tickets or a table by visiting the Northwest Louisiana March of Dimes website.

