Former Lafayette County Treasurer pleads guilty to stealing public funds

Former Lafayette County Treasurer, 37-year-old Keesha Rose, pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzlement charges.

Rose, who was elected in November 2010, previously served as the County's Treasurer and tax collector. She was responsible for collection and administration of all funds collected and disbursed on behalf of Lafayette County. Lafayette County reportedly received benefits in excess of $10,000 under a Federal program for both 2011 and 2012.

Back on May 2013, the Arkansas Division of Legislative Audit reported that a comparison of cash receipts to cash bank deposits revealed that $162,275 was not deposited in the county's bank accounts by Rose from January 1, 2011 through September 20, 2012. The auditors noted numerous issues with accounting processes and record keeping that were consistent with the embezzlement of funds. In addition to the $162,275, auditors reportedly determined that between September 20, 2012 and November 7, 2013, an additional $81, 618 in public funds was embezzled by Rose, bringing the total to $243,893.

In March 2014, a Federal Grand Jury issued an indictment against Rose charging her with two counts of theft of a program receiving federal funds in excess of at least $5,000.

