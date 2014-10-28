Homicide suspected in fatal Hope fire, victim identified

Youngblood's body was found inside this home in the 300 block of Pritchard St. after the fire was extinguished.

Thomas Youngblood, seen here in 2012, was found dead inside his burning home early Tuesday morning. (Source: Hope Police Department)

Police in Hope, Arkansas say they're investigating the death of a man found inside a burning home early Tuesday morning as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Youngblood, who lived in the home.

The Hope Fire Department responded to the house fire around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Pritchard Street.

Youngblood's body was found inside after the fire was extinguished.

"That was my only brother and I done lost him" says Youngblood's sister Thaquesha.

Family and friends of Youngblood were back at the scene Wednesday trying to find answers.

"I'm hurt. My heart is heavy right now and I want whoever done this just be brought to justice" says Youngblood's mother.

Assistant Police Chief of Hope, Arkansas, Kim Tomlin told KSLA News 12 that the officer who responded to the felt like there was enough evidence at the scene that it needed to be investigated as a homicide. Police say an autopsy shows the cause of death was a result of some type of trauma.

"He was my baby's father and he didn't deserve this. He was a great father, a good friend, very caring. It is not right" says Paige Eaker, who shares a child with Youngblood.

Family members say at least two other people lived at the residence but police say Youngblood was the only one at the house when firefighters battled the blaze.

Right now, police have not released if they have any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hope Police Department at 870-777-3434.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.