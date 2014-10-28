Local man arrested accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy
Jason Holt, 31 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
Shreveport Police investigators arrested a local man amid allegations that he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy inside an east Shreveport home.
Jason Holt, 31, was arrested Monday evening by Shreveport Police Sex Crimes detectives after police say a preliminary investigation into the allegations of sexual assault reportedly linked him to the crime. Holt is accused of assaulting the victim numerous times spanning over a one year period.
Holt was taken into custody at his home. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail where he faces a charge of aggravated rape. Authorities are still investigating and say they expect additional charges associated with the incident.
